Botswana: Fashion Week Promotes Culture

Gaborone — Modern Tswana Fashion Week Project is intended to promote Botswana culture to both citizens and foreigners as well as to aid in the fight against drugs.

Speaking in an interview with BOPA at the project's seventh event, which was held under the theme: My Fashion Night Out 3.0 Fashion Show, on Saturday, founder and organiser of the event James Chikumo said they had successfully held six fashion shows and two beauty pageants since 2017.

Chikumo said the project focused on organising fashion shows and promoting activities, including managing models, both male and females, from the ages of 18 to 35, to enhance their skills in order for them to make a living through modelling.

About eight local fashion designers showcased their clothing at the show; among them Sparkle Jewellery Design, Chevha Couture and Yusuf Clothing Line

Chikumo said the purpose of the event was to inform society about fashion trends, both vintage and the latest, thus catering to all generations of fashion lovers.

He said the 300 people who graced the event were a good market. Asked what prompted him to join the fashion industry, Yusuf Serwadda, a designer, said he did not want to be one of the people roaming the streets without jobs.

