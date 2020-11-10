Somalia: Gunmen Kill Mother and Her Two Children in Middle Shabelle

9 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Unidentified gunmen have shot dead a mother and her two daughters on the outskirts of Warsheikh town, Middle Shabelle region.

The incident took place at the family house where a woman and her children, including a 40-day-old baby. Two other family members were injured in the incident.

The assailants immediately fled from the scene after the incident.

Confirming the incident Warasheikh local official Abdullahi Rageh Olow who spoke to Radio Dalsan on the phone said police are hunting for the assailants.

"The security agencies of the Warsheikh Administration are currently conducting various investigations into the incident and how to arrest the perpetrators,"

Abdikadir Arabow Ibrahim, a federal lawmaker condemned Sunday night murder of the family members.

"I condemn and extend my condolences on the brutal act that took place in Warsheikh district in Middle Shabelle region in which a mother and her two children were killed," he said

"This heinous act is un-Islamic and it is illegal for women and children to be killed," he added

He called on the administration of Warsheikh district in Middle Shabelle region, intellectuals and religious leaders to stand up and address the issue so as not to cause further strife and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Violent killings have increased in areas under the control of Warsheikh & Adale districts in Middle Shabelle region, and on September 16, 2020, six Quranic school teachers were killed in village under Adale district.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.