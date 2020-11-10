Somalia: Gunmen Kill Mother and Her Two Children in Middle Shabelle

Unidentified gunmen have shot dead a mother and her two daughters on the outskirts of Warsheikh town, Middle Shabelle region.

The incident took place at the family house where a woman and her children, including a 40-day-old baby. Two other family members were injured in the incident.

The assailants immediately fled from the scene after the incident.

Confirming the incident Warasheikh local official Abdullahi Rageh Olow who spoke to Radio Dalsan on the phone said police are hunting for the assailants.

"The security agencies of the Warsheikh Administration are currently conducting various investigations into the incident and how to arrest the perpetrators,"

Abdikadir Arabow Ibrahim, a federal lawmaker condemned Sunday night murder of the family members.

"I condemn and extend my condolences on the brutal act that took place in Warsheikh district in Middle Shabelle region in which a mother and her two children were killed," he said

"This heinous act is un-Islamic and it is illegal for women and children to be killed," he added

He called on the administration of Warsheikh district in Middle Shabelle region, intellectuals and religious leaders to stand up and address the issue so as not to cause further strife and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Violent killings have increased in areas under the control of Warsheikh & Adale districts in Middle Shabelle region, and on September 16, 2020, six Quranic school teachers were killed in village under Adale district.