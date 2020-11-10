Malawi: Mzava Fails to Join Malawi Squad, Tests Positive for Covid-19

10 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed centre -back Limbikani Mzava, who plays for South Africa Premier Soccer League outfit AmaZulu FC, has tested positive for Covid-19 and could not join the Malawi national football team.

Mzava was scheduled to join the Malawi squad in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday evening enroute to Ouagadougou for Thursday's 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Burkina Faso.

FAM competitions and communication director Gomezani Zakazaka said Mzava underwent the test in line with Covid-19 travel guidelines in South Africa and sent a copy of his test which indicated he was positive to coronavirus.

He said the player is asymptomatic and that prompted him to go for a second test Monday.

However, the new results have not been communicated.

"He's very disappointed because he just wants to play for Malawi national teams," said Zakazaka.

Mzava is the Flames current squad longest serving member .

The centre-back started his career at the now defunct Azam Tigers but his first South African club, Bloemfontein Celtic, signed him in 2011 from defunct TNM Super League outfit Escom United.

He spent four seasons at Celtic before a season-long stint with Mpumalanga Black in 2015/16 season.

Before signing for Highlands Park, Mzava had three-seasons with Lamontville Golden Arrows between 2016 and 2019.

