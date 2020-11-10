Sudan: Delegation of Revolutionary Front Arrives in Abu Dhabi

9 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A delegation of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, headed by the head of the front's Legislative Council, Al-Toam Hajo, Monday arrived in Abu Dhabi on the invitation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The delegation included Ali Mohamed Hamid of Sudan Liberation Movement - the Leadership Council, the leader of the Third Front, Mohamed Ali Gurashi, Mohamed Sid-Ahmed Siral-Khatim of the North Entity, Mohamed Bashir Abdalla of Sudan Liberation Movement, Ahmed Gardiya Khamis of the Movement of Sudan Liberation Army and Nur-Eddayem Mohamed Ahmed Taha of Sudan Liberation Movement - Mennawi faction.

In a statement to SUNA, the representative of Sudan Liberation Movement, Nur-Eddayem Mohamed Ahmed Taha, said that the visit comes as part of the role of the United Arab Emirates as a guarantor of the peace process in Sudan.

