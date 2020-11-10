Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets EU Delegation

9 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omer Gamar-Eddin, has met a delegation of the European Union (EU), headed by the Deputy Ambassador of the EU, the Italian Ambassador, representative of the Embassy of the Netherlands and the Swedish Charge d'Affaires.

The meeting discussed ways and means of cooperation between Sudan and the EU and joint coordination at the international forums. The two sides also discussed mapping out of a plan for the start of the strategic dialogue between them.

The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, on his part, expressed readiness of the Sudan for working with EU, pointing out that Sudan looks forward for partnership with the EU in the rehabilitation of areas that had been affected by the war and boosting peaceful coexistence to ensure implementation of the peace agreement that was signed between the transitional government and the movements of armed struggle by addressing the root-causes of the conflict.

The minister also stressed importance of partnership and cooperation with the countries of the EU in all spheres to realize joint objectives.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Ambassador of EU reviewed the new strategy of the EU for the Horn of Africa and its priorities that include the issues of the Red Sea, democratic transition, boosting regional security and post-COVID 19 pandemic recovery.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency.

