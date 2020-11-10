Sudan: Next Sunday Declared Official Holiday Nation-Wide

9 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers has announced that next Sunday, November 15, 2020, will be an official holiday country-wide on the occasion of the country's celebrations of reception of the leaders of the Sudanese parties that are signatory to the Juba peace agreement and the guests of the country.

Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
