Sudan: Manis Addresses Workshop On Cyber Security Strategy

Khartoum — Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omer Manis has expressed his optimism about the informatics government that will lead Sudan into the twenty-first century.

The minister was addressing today at the premises of the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization here a preparatory workshop for building and drafting the national strategy for cyber security, organized by the National Information Center.

He pointed out that Sudan suffers in the field of information and that information security is an integral part of the national security, and that any defect in the field of information will have negative effects on the whole society.

Manis pointed out that there must be a single window and system for all businesses in all parts of Sudan so that any citizen can find whatever information he wants.

For his part, the Director General of the National Information Center, Ibrahim Abdel-Rahman Bakhit, said that the world has become interested in this work and it is part of the defense, indicating that the center cooperates with all parties to develop a clear work strategy.

He said that the center has a great work in the field of single window, pointing out that removing Sudan from the list of terrorism represents a shift in providing better technologies and enables the country to purchase protection programs.