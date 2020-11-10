Sudan: Manis Addresses Workshop On Cyber Security Strategy

9 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omer Manis has expressed his optimism about the informatics government that will lead Sudan into the twenty-first century.

The minister was addressing today at the premises of the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization here a preparatory workshop for building and drafting the national strategy for cyber security, organized by the National Information Center.

He pointed out that Sudan suffers in the field of information and that information security is an integral part of the national security, and that any defect in the field of information will have negative effects on the whole society.

Manis pointed out that there must be a single window and system for all businesses in all parts of Sudan so that any citizen can find whatever information he wants.

For his part, the Director General of the National Information Center, Ibrahim Abdel-Rahman Bakhit, said that the world has become interested in this work and it is part of the defense, indicating that the center cooperates with all parties to develop a clear work strategy.

He said that the center has a great work in the field of single window, pointing out that removing Sudan from the list of terrorism represents a shift in providing better technologies and enables the country to purchase protection programs.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.