Tanzania: Community Radio Stations Urged to Operate Diligently

10 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Suleiman Shagata, Mwanza

COMMUNITY radio stations in Tanzania have been urged to operate professionally and positively by disseminating reliable information to members of the public, especially during this post-election time to strengthen and maintain peace and solidarity.

The call was made on Monday during capacity building training, which gathered 34 community radio stations from across the country.

Training was organised by Tanzania Development International Organisation (Tadio) under the sponsorship of the United Nations Education Science and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

Training facilitator Denis Mpagaze said: "When we speak about professional and positive radio communication we mean airing the message that cannot divide members of the public in any way. After the general election, there is some information that should be carefully communicated to avoid negative results. People trust community radios as a reliable source of information. Let us be careful when communicating with them."

He stressed that community radio stations had a big role to play as far as national unity was concerned, hence encouraging people to fully engage in various development activities for the benefit of all.

"Media houses are in a good position to promote peace, unity and solidarity, but also can cause chaos if they are not careful. That is why we have been conducting this type of training to remind you journalists the importance of promoting peace in the country," he reiterated.

Mr Mpagaze told training participants that there were some countries that experienced internal conflict after some journalists defied professional ethics and reported issues that divided people.

For his part, Tadio Coordinator Cosmas Lupoja said training was also aimed at enabling radio stations to reach a wide audience in rural areas and disseminated positive information that united people.

"We are here to strengthen and promote the sustainability of community radio stations. It is well known that people who benefit from these types of media houses are those in rural areas. The people trust everything that goes on air. Hence, make sure your message contains peacekeeping message," said the coordinator.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.