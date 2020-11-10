Tanzania: Community Radio Stations Urged to Operate Diligently

COMMUNITY radio stations in Tanzania have been urged to operate professionally and positively by disseminating reliable information to members of the public, especially during this post-election time to strengthen and maintain peace and solidarity.

The call was made on Monday during capacity building training, which gathered 34 community radio stations from across the country.

Training was organised by Tanzania Development International Organisation (Tadio) under the sponsorship of the United Nations Education Science and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

Training facilitator Denis Mpagaze said: "When we speak about professional and positive radio communication we mean airing the message that cannot divide members of the public in any way. After the general election, there is some information that should be carefully communicated to avoid negative results. People trust community radios as a reliable source of information. Let us be careful when communicating with them."

He stressed that community radio stations had a big role to play as far as national unity was concerned, hence encouraging people to fully engage in various development activities for the benefit of all.

"Media houses are in a good position to promote peace, unity and solidarity, but also can cause chaos if they are not careful. That is why we have been conducting this type of training to remind you journalists the importance of promoting peace in the country," he reiterated.

Mr Mpagaze told training participants that there were some countries that experienced internal conflict after some journalists defied professional ethics and reported issues that divided people.

For his part, Tadio Coordinator Cosmas Lupoja said training was also aimed at enabling radio stations to reach a wide audience in rural areas and disseminated positive information that united people.

"We are here to strengthen and promote the sustainability of community radio stations. It is well known that people who benefit from these types of media houses are those in rural areas. The people trust everything that goes on air. Hence, make sure your message contains peacekeeping message," said the coordinator.