Tanzania: Clinic Attendance Helps Lower Eye Vision Problems

SHINYANGA Regional Hospital has said there is a decrease in eye vision problems in under-five children, as a result of clinic attendance for expectant mothers and their newborns.

Eye specialist, Dr Ntoke Wilson, told 'Daily News' at the weekend that visual impairment in children was mostly caused by lack of vitamin A when mothers missed on clinic sessions for the (vitamin A) drops.

"There has been a growing response for expectant mothers to attend clinics where they have various immunisations to protect them and unborn babies. The same applies for newborns wherein mothers are active to bring their babies to clinic for vaccines, including vitamin A, which prevents visual loss in children," said Dr Wilson.

He further said it was difficult to detect a newborn' eye vision problems in early days after birth and that was why it was important to ensure an infant got all vaccines, while monitoring his or her eye vision status according to how the baby was growing up.

Shinyanga Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Yudas Ndungile, stressed that the hospital would continue protecting expectant mothers and the under-five children in terms of vaccine provision and counselling and ensure that no visual loss case was recorded in children in the region.

"Counselling pregnant mothers included emphasising the importance of balanced diet to prevent spina bifida (open back) complications in newborns," said the RMO, adding that: "Vitamin C is also important to prevent the mother from mouth-bleeding problems during teeth brushing."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shinyanga District Nutritionist Officer Mankiligo Said commented that the 2019 findings, conducted in the region showed that there was no child with visual loss caused by lack of vitamin A.

Vitamin drops that had been administered to children between six and 59 months were not only for visual loss prevention, but also for malnutrition, according to him.

"After vitamin A drops were administered to children at 42 health centres in the region, the findings showed there was success by 99.3 per cent. In Shinyanga District the success was by 100 per cent. In December, vitamin A drops will be administered to 78,728 children. When you see a child suffering from visual impairment, then there will be another cause, but not lack of vitamin A," he said.

Tanzania Food and Nutrition Centre (TFNC) senior nutritionist Neema Joshua said pregnant mothers were also advised to have vitamin A drops soon after they gave birth to build and strengthen her and her newborn's body immunity.