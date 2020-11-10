Tanzania: Clinic Attendance Helps Lower Eye Vision Problems

10 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Kareny Masasy, Shinyanga

SHINYANGA Regional Hospital has said there is a decrease in eye vision problems in under-five children, as a result of clinic attendance for expectant mothers and their newborns.

Eye specialist, Dr Ntoke Wilson, told 'Daily News' at the weekend that visual impairment in children was mostly caused by lack of vitamin A when mothers missed on clinic sessions for the (vitamin A) drops.

"There has been a growing response for expectant mothers to attend clinics where they have various immunisations to protect them and unborn babies. The same applies for newborns wherein mothers are active to bring their babies to clinic for vaccines, including vitamin A, which prevents visual loss in children," said Dr Wilson.

He further said it was difficult to detect a newborn' eye vision problems in early days after birth and that was why it was important to ensure an infant got all vaccines, while monitoring his or her eye vision status according to how the baby was growing up.

Shinyanga Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Yudas Ndungile, stressed that the hospital would continue protecting expectant mothers and the under-five children in terms of vaccine provision and counselling and ensure that no visual loss case was recorded in children in the region.

"Counselling pregnant mothers included emphasising the importance of balanced diet to prevent spina bifida (open back) complications in newborns," said the RMO, adding that: "Vitamin C is also important to prevent the mother from mouth-bleeding problems during teeth brushing."

Shinyanga District Nutritionist Officer Mankiligo Said commented that the 2019 findings, conducted in the region showed that there was no child with visual loss caused by lack of vitamin A.

Vitamin drops that had been administered to children between six and 59 months were not only for visual loss prevention, but also for malnutrition, according to him.

"After vitamin A drops were administered to children at 42 health centres in the region, the findings showed there was success by 99.3 per cent. In Shinyanga District the success was by 100 per cent. In December, vitamin A drops will be administered to 78,728 children. When you see a child suffering from visual impairment, then there will be another cause, but not lack of vitamin A," he said.

Tanzania Food and Nutrition Centre (TFNC) senior nutritionist Neema Joshua said pregnant mothers were also advised to have vitamin A drops soon after they gave birth to build and strengthen her and her newborn's body immunity.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.