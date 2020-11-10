Tanzania: Chadema Councillor-Elect - I Haven't Resigned As Claimed

10 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa, Bukoba

Kagondo Councillor-elect Joram Ifunya (Chadema) has refuted allegations circulating on social media that he has resigned after the October 28 general election.

Mr Ifunya told reporters that the claims were baseless, adding that he had already reported the matter to the relevant authorities, including the police for further action.

"I have been disturbed by the baseless claims. I was elected by voters who trusted me. I do not have any plans to resign the post for whatever grounds," he said.

Bukoba Urban Returning Officer Maurice Limbe told 'Daily news' in an interview from Dodoma where he had gone to attend the swearing in of President-elect, Dr John Magufuli, that he had also received reports, but he instructed his officials to make a follow-up.

"I have also received such reports. I instructed my officials to make a follow-up and get the truth regarding the matter," he said.

During the 2015-2020 period, eight out of 14 wards comprising Bukoba Municipal Council were under Chadema namely Kibeta, Hamgembe, Kagondo, Kitendaguro, Kashai, Nshambya, Kahororo and Bakoba, while Bilele was under CUF.

Five Wards were under CCM namely Rwamishenye, Ijuganyondo, Miembeni, Buhembe and Nyanga.

However, during the general election the opposition camp suffered a big blow after losing eight wards except Kagondo (Chadema), as 13 wards were won by CCM candidates.

Read the original article on Daily News.

