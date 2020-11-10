Tanzania: Bank Hailed for Effective Business Club

NMB Bank customers in Shinyanga, Geita and Tabora, who met under the lender's business club, have commended the financial institution for creating a forum, where they can meet, network and have their views listened to and addressed.

The traders said the club had been a great opportunity for them to explain their business challenges and comment on how to improve banking services for them.

Meeting the bank's management in Shinyanga at the weekend, the businesspeople included entrepreneurs, from Kahama District in Shinyanga Region, Mbogwe in Geita Region and Uyui in Tabora Region.

Speaking on behalf of the chairpersons of the club, Chairman of Kahama Business Club Azan Said explained that the NMB Bank arrangement to meet with its customers strengthened them to continue working with the bank.

Mr Said further said through the club they were able to air their challenges, comments and advice on where the bank could support them, adding that being close to NMB Bank had enabled them to be strong in business especially with the loans they got and serviced on time.

For his part, Mr Haji Nasoro, a trader, said they had continued being impressed with the bank's service delivery and urged fellow traders to utilise opportunities offered by the bank.

"NMB Bank has been a saviour bank for us for a long time. The club has benefitted us greatly as many services have been improved especially commercial loans," said Mr Nasoro.

AtNMB Bank Western Regional Manager Sospeter Magese assured the traders that the bank would continue creating an enabling environment for their economic empowerment so that they could keep pace, grow and develop the economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Magesse explained that they had a system of meeting with their customers every year to improve their services and what they wanted the bank to do for them in economic growth.

"Your NMB Bank is valued by customers for its shares as well as the government and ensures that banking services reach them wherever you are through our agents and that is why it continues working on their ideas and advice," said Mr Magese.

NMB Bank Senior Relationship Manager (SMEs) Loelia Kibassa urged entrepreneurs to utilise the lender's loans ranging from 500,000/- to 5.0bn/- and repay their loans on time and create a good credit history.

"Due to technological growth and our services to be better and wherever in your areas, please strive to keep your money in the bank that has a good credit history," said she added.

Kahama District Commissioner Anamringi Macha, who was the guest of honour at the forum said the government in collaboration with development partners would continue creating a friendly environment for businesses to grow and urged them to take loans to grow.

In addition, the DC urged businesspeople and entrepreneurs to be honest with financial institutions and banks that lent them to repay their loans on time.