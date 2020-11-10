Zimbabwe: Dembare Record Covid-19 Case

10 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

DYNAMOS yesterday reported that one of their staff members tested positive for Covid-19 following tests conducted at the National Sports Stadium.

The club's marketing and communications manager, Yvonne Mangunda, confirmed the solitary case.

She said the affected individual has been placed in self-isolation in accordance with the Covid-19 health protocol.

The Harare giants, who are set to resume team training today, conducted Covid-19 tests on 46 members of the team.

They included first-team players, technical staff, security and members of the secretariat.

The Glamour Boys have kept the identity of the affected individual a secret.

"As part of the preparations for the resumption of team training, Dynamos Football Club today (yesterday) conducted Covid-19 tests on its first team players, technical team and secretariat.

"Out of the 46 people tested, one tested positive for Covid-19.

"Relevant authorities have been informed and the club will adhere to Government and public health guidelines set for the positive individual.

"The individual will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Covid-19 protocols.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to work soon.

"We will provide further updates as necessary via Dynamos official communication channels.

"The team will start training on 10 November 2020 (today)," said Mangunda.

Club captain, Partson Jaure, yesterday said the Glamour Boys can't wait to start playing football again.

"What has happened today is the biggest sign that football is going to be played again," said Jaure.

"If it wasn't so, then there was no need for the tests to be conducted.

"So, we are happy as players and as a team, that we are coming back to play football again.

"Football has been our livelihood. That's what we do every day and then you are told there won't be football for seven months, it wasn't easy.

"But, I am happy football has returned. We can't wait to play."

DeMbare are one of the teams which conducted the tests yesterday.

ZIFA and PSL are pushing for the game to be played before the end of the year and the medical committee have been busy putting in place the logistics.

The truncated football season will be played in a tournament format.

The competition will be held in a bubble over a period of two weeks.

ZIFA are keen for the tournament to take place to allow players to prepare for the upcoming CHAN tournament set for January in Cameroon.

ZIFA have indicated they can only afford to pay for the CPR tests and the referees.

The football mother body have extended their plea to the stakeholders to assist with transport, accommodation, food and other cost centres that have been caused by the emergence of Covid-19.

Read the original article on The Herald.

