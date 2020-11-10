Zimbabwe: Kamambo Demands More Papers

10 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo yesterday requested extra documents from the State in which he claimed some of the witnesses revealed they received money from other candidates who were contesting in the elections.

Kamambo, through his lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, said the documents were critical in building his defence to the bribery charges he is facing.

He requested six documents from the State.

"We apply for extra documents that we feel are critical to our defence," said Adv Zhuwarara. "We confirm that we have been handed the amended charges, but the amendment did not address issues that we feel are critical.

"To demonstrate our seriousness, we made a request for further particulars. We made a request for six items and these dovetails on the ruling for amendment made by the court.

"The State papers include a statement made on June 13, 2020 which says all the participants paid amounts to Dodana Masuku and various individuals who were going to vote.

"Patrick Hill also stated the same, which is to the effect that every candidate was paid those various amounts."

The State led by Mr Michael Reza told the court that they cannot afford to furnish them with some of the papers, as there were witnesses who will come to testify in court.

He said the State will provide some of the papers before they return to court on November 18 for trial.

Kamambo's trial was set to kick-off yesterday, but he said he was not prepared to commence without having prepared enough.

Deputy chief magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande deferred the matter to November 18 and ordered the State to furnish him with papers he requested before trial date.

