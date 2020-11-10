Africa: 26 Players in Egypt Squad to Face Togo

Egypt coach Hossam El Badry recalled 26 players for The Pharaohs squad that will face Togo in Group G double header of the Cameroon 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

After a poor start that saw Egypt gathering just two points from as many games, the record seven-time champions are hoping to bounce back when they host Togo first at Cairo International Stadium on 14 November and three days later in Lomé.

Liverpool super star Mohamed Salah returned to the squad that included five abroad based players, namely Salah, Aston Villa's Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan, Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny, Olympiacos striker Ahmed "Koka" Hassan and Saudi Arabia's Ittihad defender Ahmed Hegazy.

There was a debut recall for ENPPI striker Mohamed Sherif. On loan from giants Al Ahly, Sherif had a season to remember netting 14 goals in Egyptian Premier League to finish as second top scorer, three behind Pharaohs skipper Abdullah El Said.

Egypt had a shocking 1-1 home draw with Kenya, before an even more surprising goalless stalemate with Comoros last November. They lie third in Group G behind Comoros (4 points) and Kenya (2 points), while Togo trail the pack with a single point.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Abo Gabal (Zamalek), Mohamed Bassam (Talaea El Geish)

Defenders: Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Ali Gabr (Pyramids), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Mohamed Hamdy (Pyramids), Ahmed Aboul Fotouh (Smouha)

Midfielders: Abdullah El Said (Pyramids), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Amr El Soleya (Al Ahly), Ramadan Sobhy (Pyramids), Mohamed Magdy "Afsha" (Al Ahly), Hamdi Fathy (Al Ahly), Ahmed Tawfik (Pyramids), , Ahmed Sayed "Zizo" (Zamalek)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet" (Aston Villa, England), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Olympiacos, Greece), Hossam Hassan (Smouha), Mohamed Sherif (ENPPI)