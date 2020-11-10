Africa: Covid-19 Vaccine - Wealthy Countries Must Not Hoard Supplies

9 November 2020
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Deals already signed suggest people in low-income countries will be excluded from Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

'Big Pharma profits must not be prioritised over the health of billions' - Tamaryn Nelson

Responding to an announcement by Pfizer-BioNTech that the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing is effective in 90 percent of people, Tamaryn Nelson, Amnesty International's Researcher on the Right to Health, said:

"It is great news that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is proving effective against COVID-19. However, it's worrying that Pfizer-BioNTech has already struck deals with rich countries for more than a billion doses of its vaccine, leaving less than a quarter of its projected supply for the rest of the world.

"These kinds of bilateral deals risk undermining the potential benefits of scientific breakthroughs. Big Pharma profits must not be prioritised over the health of billions.

'Pfizer-BioNTech must urgently clarify how it will maximise vaccine access in low- and middle-income countries to save lives. It should also share its vaccine technology with other manufacturers via the WHO's COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, so that the billions of vaccines we need can be produced as quickly and cheaply as possible.

"The pandemic will not be over until it is over for everyone.'

Pfizer-BioNTech deals

Pfizer-BioNTech has already agreed deals for more than one billion potential doses of its vaccine, including an initial 100m doses to the US, 30m to the UK, 120m to Japan, 20m to Canada, 1.5m to New Zealand and 200m to the EU. It has also agreed rights to a further 500m doses with the US and 100m with the EU.

Given the companies' projection that they could make 50m doses in 2020 and 1.3 billion in 2021, this leaves only a small fraction of potential doses for other countries. Each person receiving the vaccine needs two doses to be protected against COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation has set up the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, a scheme for pharmaceutical companies to voluntarily share technology, data and property rights related to COVID-19 vaccines. So far no company has signed up and Pfizer's CEO described it as 'nonsense' when it launched in May.

Read the original article on AI London.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AI London

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.