Africa: Special Edition Cover of "We Are Family" Available for Download in Support of WHO Foundation!

The special edition cover of the timeless hit We Are Family, re-recorded by one member of the iconic multi-Gold and Platinum recording music group Sister Sledge, Kim Sledge, presented by Natasha Mudhar, Founder of the global social impact enterprise The World We Want, and supported by the World Health Organization, is now officially available for download worldwide from leading digital music stores such as iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The song, an upbeat cover of the classic anthem that saw the group rise to stardom in 1979, is being released as an inspiring call for global solidarity to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and to generate proceeds in benefit of the WHO Foundation to address the most pressing global health challenges of our time, such as COVID-19.

Global icons such as multi-award winning critically-acclaimed artist Rita Ora, soul-singing legend Heather Small (singer of 2000's hit Proud) and Formula One hero Romain Grosjean are just some of the big name supporters of the sing-along music video for the new cover, which is also open to the global public to submit their videos up until 30 November, to officially release worldwide this December. Short video platform TikTok is supporting the campaign, offering users the chance to sing along to, record and share their own videos there as well.

The special edition cover was officially released online for download in conjunction with today's opening of the resumed 73rd World Health Assembly, at which Kim Sledge performed the track with the support of the Tongan Nurses Choir https://youtu.be/SUunpqU61RI

The special re-recorded cover, star-studded music video, social media campaign and fundraising initiative has been conceptualised by Natasha Mudhar, Founder, The World We Want, and supported by WHO. The inspiration to release a special edition of the classic track initially came early this year as communities around the world were left reeling from the impact of COVID-19.

Join the We Are Family video campaign

In support of the song's release, people from around the world can submit videos of themselves singing along to We Are Family for inclusion in a unique and inspiring compilation video for release in December 2020. This video will feature members of the global public, celebrities, leaders and health heroes, to honour the incredible work of the frontline workforces risking their lives around to save ours, and all those around the world who have been affected by the pandemic.

Download the Special Edition Cover of We Are Family

For a list of all major digital music stores where you can download the song, visit www.unitystrong.com

Steps to be part of the We Are Family video:

To submit sing-along videos of the Special Edition Cover Version of the We Are Family song, the key steps are:

● Download the Special Edition Cover of We Are Family, in benefit of the WHO Foundation.

● Record yourself singing to the Special Edition Cover of We Are Family either alone, or with friends and family, whilst observing physical distancing guidelines.

● Share the video on your favourite social media channel, with the hashtag #WeAreFamily #COVID19 #HealthforAll and tag @WHO, @The_WorldWeWant and @thewhof.

● Upload your video to https://unitystrong.com.

● If you want your video to be considered for inclusion in the global, We Are Family video; you will need to share your video by Monday, 30 November 2020.

● Video clips will be selected based on age, geographical diversity, and appropriate physical distancing if the video includes groups of people beyond immediate family members and correct handwashing if singing along to the song while washing hands.

● More details, including Terms & Conditions, can be found here www.unitystrong.com.

Official quotes for the We Are Family Campaign:

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization:

"We Are Family is more than a song. It is a call to action for collaboration and kindness, and a reminder of the strength of family and the importance of coming together to help others in times of need.

"Now more than ever, communities and individuals all over the world need to heed this message and come together, as a global family, to support each other through this COVID-19 challenge, and to remember that our health and wellbeing is our most precious gift. I am grateful to Kim Sledge and The World We Want for sharing this masterpiece and message of hope with us all. It is only through national unity and global solidarity that we will overcome COVID-19 and ensure people all over the world attain the highest level of health and well-being."

Kim Sledge, vocalist, philanthropist, novelist, songwriter, producer and Minister:

"From the doctors and nurses on the front lines, to the paramedics and police, from the midwives and scientists to the carers for the vulnerable, the We Are Family campaign will salute each and every one with a feeling of unity, strength and solidarity in response to the unprecedented challenges the world faces as a result of the coronavirus outbreak."

Natasha Mudhar, founder of The World We Want and the driving force behind the #WeAreFamily campaign:

"We Are Family is one of the most instantly recognizable anthems in the world. The song carries such an inspiring message of unity and solidarity and brings about a real sense of togetherness when sung aloud! We hope everybody loves the song, supports the campaign and sends in their videos to be part of a spectacular music video for a great cause. This is a rallying cry for togetherness, for the strength of our global family. We are all together during these times."