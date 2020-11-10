Egypt: Strengthening Trade Cooperation Between Sudan and Egypt Underscored

9 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Federation of Chambers of Commerce has affirmed the importance of cooperation and trade exchange between Sudan and the Arab Republic of Egypt in light of the new transition phase that Sudan is now passing through.

This came during a meeting between the Chairman of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce Abu Bakr Al-Tom, at the Chambers of Commerce Tower, with the Commercial Advisor of the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum Tarek Kashoua.

The meeting discussed ways and mechanisms to enhance trade cooperation relations between Sudan and Egypt and the role of the private sector in increasing the volume of trade exchange and joint endeavor to create an environment for businessmen in the two countries and address the obstacles that hinder the achievement to turn the present challenges into opportunities to establish real investment.

The meeting underscored the importance of the role of the economic advisor at the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum to facilitate trade between the two countries and revitalize the protocols, memoranda and trade cooperation agreements signed in the post-change phase in Sudan, especially in the areas of meat and camel exports to the Republic of Egypt.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

