Sudan: Ayesha Meets Cooperation Official At German Embassy

Khartoum — Member of Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Ayesha Musa has got acquainted with the role being played by the German government in supporting development projects in Sudan.

This came when Ayesha met at her office at the Republican Palace Monday cooperation official at the German embassy in Khartoum.

The meeting discussed means of developing and upgrading joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The German diplomat affirmed readiness of his country to support the development projects in Sudan.