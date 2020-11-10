Sudan: Gadi Briefed On Overall Situations in West Darfur State

9 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Hassan Sheikh Idris Gadi has got acquainted with the overall political and security situations and the efforts exerted to secure the agricultural season in West Darfur State.

This came when Gadi received at his office at the Republican Palace Monday West Darfur State Governor Mohamed Abdallah Al-Duma.

. Al-Duma explained in a press statement that the meeting discussed social peace in West Darfur, affirming the stability of security situations in the state.

He added that the meeting also discussed the agricultural season in the state, which he described as promising.

The Governor pointed out that the meeting also discussed the issue of chikungunya fever that spread out recently in the state but he said, now it has been brought under full control.

Meanwhile, the Governor welcomed Juba peace agreement, saying his state is one of most states that require peace as the only road for stability and development.

The governor said he invited Gadi to attend activities of conferences of national building scheduled to take place in the state next month.

He explained that these conferences contribute to activating democratic practice and enable the people to discuss their issues and tackle them in a proper way.

