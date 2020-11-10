Sudan: President Salva Kiir Receives Prof. Siddiq Tawer

9 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, received Monday the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Prof. Siddiq Tawer, who arrived in Juba in an official visit.

Prof. Tawer expressed in a press statement his thanks and appreciation to the Republic of South Sudan for its For its sponsorship to the Sudan peace negotiations, which culminated in the signing of Juba peace agreement for Sudan on October 3, affirming Sudan's commitment to implementing the agreement which is important for peace in the two countries.

He called on the Republic of South Sudan to continue its efforts to convince the non signatory parties to join the peace process.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.