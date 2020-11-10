Sudan: President Salva Kiir Receives Prof. Siddiq Tawer

Juba — The President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, received Monday the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Prof. Siddiq Tawer, who arrived in Juba in an official visit.

Prof. Tawer expressed in a press statement his thanks and appreciation to the Republic of South Sudan for its For its sponsorship to the Sudan peace negotiations, which culminated in the signing of Juba peace agreement for Sudan on October 3, affirming Sudan's commitment to implementing the agreement which is important for peace in the two countries.

He called on the Republic of South Sudan to continue its efforts to convince the non signatory parties to join the peace process.