Sudan Expresses Its Concern Over Developments in Ethiopia

Khartoum — The Security and Defence Council, headed by the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Monday met and discussed a number of issues, top of then was the developments in Ethiopia.

In a press statement, the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Yassin Ibrahim, said that Sudan is viewing with concern the events in neighbor, Ethiopia, and calls on all parties to deal with wisdom, stick to self-restraint for reaching a peaceful solution, adding that Sudan expresses its grave concern over the consequences of the fighting in Ethiopia.

The Minister of Defence pointed out Sudan will continue its efforts to call on the parties in the dispute to achieve agreement through negotiations.

He added that Sudan also urges the international and regional communities to live up to their role for providing stability in the region and to boost the peace opportunities in sister Ethiopia.