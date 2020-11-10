Sudan: Kabbashi Chairs Meeting of Higher Committee for Receiving Peace Leaders

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, Monday chaired at the Republican Palace a meeting of the higher committee for receiving the parties of the peace process that signed the Juba peace agreement, in the presence of the Minister of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Rtd.)) Yassin Ibrahim, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osama Abdul Rahim, heads of the reception committees and representatives of the peace parties and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

In a press statement, member of the Central Council of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and spokesman of the reception committees, Prof. Yousif Mohamed Zain, said that the meeting has approved visions of the various committees in their final form and the celebration's program for receiving the peace leaders.

Prof. Zain indicated that the meeting heard a detailed report of the Minister of Health, Dr. Usama Ahmed Abdul-Rahim, on the health situation in the country and the need to take the necessary precautions to confront the Corona pandemic, a matter which resulted in a decision that the citizens of each state are to celebrate in their own state the arrival of the peace leaders in conjunction with the celebrations of Khartoum State.

He referred to the nationalism of these celebrations that marks realization of one of the slogans of the glorious December revolution, which is the peace that everyone aspires for toward ensuring security, peace, prosperity and stability.

He expressed thanks and appreciation to all countries, international and regional organizations and those who contributed to the achieviement of peace in Sudan.