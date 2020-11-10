Sudan: Governor of Blue Nile State Receives IFAD Delegation

9 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Damazin — The Governor of the Blue Nile State and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Coordination of Humanitarian Work Abdel-Rahman Nour-El-Daem Al-Tom has affirmed his government's commitment to removing all obstacles facing the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) projects in the state.

Al-Tom gave directives on the following up the stages of project implementation to achieve the desired goals and objectives, pointing to the importance of the media in highlighting development achievements in various fields, expressing his appreciation for the efforts made to implement the livestock marketing and resilience program projects in the areas that target vulnerable segments in the state.

This came when he met, at his office on Monday, with IFAD delegation of the joint supervisory mission for the projects headed by the Fund's Country Director Dr. Tariq Ahmed.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.