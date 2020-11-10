Sudan: Governor of Blue Nile State Receives IFAD Delegation

Damazin — The Governor of the Blue Nile State and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Coordination of Humanitarian Work Abdel-Rahman Nour-El-Daem Al-Tom has affirmed his government's commitment to removing all obstacles facing the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) projects in the state.

Al-Tom gave directives on the following up the stages of project implementation to achieve the desired goals and objectives, pointing to the importance of the media in highlighting development achievements in various fields, expressing his appreciation for the efforts made to implement the livestock marketing and resilience program projects in the areas that target vulnerable segments in the state.

This came when he met, at his office on Monday, with IFAD delegation of the joint supervisory mission for the projects headed by the Fund's Country Director Dr. Tariq Ahmed.