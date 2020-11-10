Sudan: Beja Nazirs Feted On Return to Port Sudan

9 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — The head of the Hadendawa clan and chairman of the High Council of Beja Nazirs* and Independent Chieftains, Sayed Tirik, has renewed his rejection of the eastern track in the Juba Agreement, describing it as 'unfortunate'. The reception organised for the Nazirs in Port Sudan, was criticised by El Tawasul Party as 'a new violation of the State of Emergency in Red Sea state'.

Addressing the crowd that welcomed the Beja Council's delegation to Port Sudan on Saturday after they had been in Khartoum for a month, he said they met in Khartoum with the president and vice-president of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' and a number of other officials.

He said that their meetings resulted in the freezing of the eastern Sudan track of the Juba Peace Agreement and the dismissal of the governor of Kassala.

Tirik said that they discussed the Juba tracks with broad alliances that included the north, east and centre of the country, Khartoum and greater Kordofan, and that there is no room but to implement the outcomes of the Sinkat conference.

He called on the government to review empowerment in the police, the Ministry of Justice and all jobs, and said he sent a letter to Sovereign Council member Lt Gen Yasir El Atta to review state institutions in eastern Sudan.

'New violation of the State of Emergency'

El Tawasul Party described the reception organised by the Beja Nazirs Council on Saturday as a new violation of the State of Emergency in Red Sea state, and said in a statement that "the authority stood by and watched without taking any measures to enforce the law it enacted".

The party accused the speakers in the crowd of launching serious threats against other communities, which indicates a plan for a new escalation and the East's return to violence and confrontations.

The party holds the governor of Red Sea state and the state Security Committee responsible for permitting the gathering of the crowd, legitimising what it described as "incitement", and preparing the atmosphere for violence under the guise of rejecting the Juba Peace Agreement.

It called on the central government to take decisive measures and activate open communications in order to preserve peace and stability.

* A nazir is a state-appointed administrative chief of a tribe or clan, according to the Native Administration system in Sudan.

