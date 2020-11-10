Gambia: Chairperson Dr Lamin Sise Says 277 Witnesses Have So Far Testified Before the Truth Commission

Dr. Lamin J. Sise, the chairman of the Truth Reconcilation and Reparation Commission said at the end of the 16th session, the Commission had heard testimonies from 277 witnesses. Of whom 209 were male and 68 were female.

He said out of the total number of witnesses that appeared before the Commission so far, 168 were victims and 50 were self-confessed perpetrators and adversely mentioned persons.

"Twenty-seven witnesses have testified via video link from the Gambian Diaspora. These hearings also included several protected witnesses and in-camera testimonies," he said.

Dr. Sise made these statements on Monday 9th November 2020 during the opening of the Seventeenth Session of the TRRC's public hearings. The TRRC commenced its 17th three-week session of public hearings.

Chairman Side said on the 21st October 2020, the Commission concluded its public hearings on the Presidential Alternative Treatment Programme (PATP).

Chairman Sise said thirty-one individuals died either during the treatment programme or shortly after leaving it.

"These unfortunate souls, the majority of them citizens of The Gambia, were victims of the State who were lured into the PATP, having been told that the President of The Republic of The Gambia could cure HIV/AIDS, the ailment afflicting these individuals. It was a brazen and mendacious claim! The treatment, in all its manifestations, constituted a gross violation and abuse of the human rights of these patients," he said.

Again, for the record, the thirty-one individuals are the following:

A. Those that died during the treatment:

1. Fatou Ceesay

2. Nyima Keita

3. Mariama Jawara

4. Fatou Sonko

5. Anago

6. Lamin Dampha

7. Adama Jobarteh

8. Malick Jeng

9. Lamin Jarjue

10. Lamin Batiya

B. Those that died after the treatment:

1. Haruna Bojang

2. Amadou Jammeh

3. Karafa Jarju Ousman

4. Ansumana Dampha

5. Musa Dibbasey

6. Mariama Tamba

7. Tida Gibba

8. Kebba Saidy

9. Ya Fatou Sanyang

10. Pa Badjie

11. Rabiatou Bah

12. Banna Jallow

13. Olimatou Jammeh

14. Adama Samba

15. Fatou Trawalleh

16. Sunkary Bojang

17. Saffiatou Sanneh

18. Lamin Sanneh

19. Mai Sanneh

20. Adama Sanneh

21. Sonah Bah

He said the Commission will draw its conclusions on these violations and abuses and the death of these

vulnerable individuals.

"In carrying out its mandate to create an impartial historical record of violations and abuses of human

rights in The Gambia during the period July 1994 to January 2017, the Commission commenced on 22

October 2020, institutional hearings on the NIA which will provide a backdrop against which the

violations and abuses occurred," he said.

He said the hearings are not intended to absolve anyone of individual responsibility but rather to provide the institutional context that facilitated the commission of the violations and abuses by state-agents or sponsored perpetrators.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The findings and conclusions reached by the Commission from these hearings will hopefully be designed to help transform and reform the institutions that aided and enabled the commission of the violations, including the establishment of oversight bodies to monitor and respond to such violations," he said.

He said as they continue their public hearings, the Commission reaffirms its commitment to execute to the best of its ability, and without fear or favor, affection or ill will, the mandate entrusted to it by the Gambian people through their National Assembly.

"We renew our call to all victims of human rights violations between July 1994 and January 2017, and all persons who may have helpful information to please come forward and give statements or share their

stories with us. We reassure all potential witnesses that their confidentiality is fully guaranteed. And as usual, we crave the public's continued support and prayers as together we continue this important journey," he concluded.