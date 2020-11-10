Gambia: National Assembly to Commence Fourth Ordinary Session

The Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly has disclosed to the public that the Fourth Ordinary Session (Budget Session) of the National Assembly in the 2020 Legislative Year shall be convened for the period Thursday 12th November - Tuesday 22nd December, 2020.

The Office of the Clerk explained that during this period, Hon. Members will consider the Draft Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure of the Government of The Gambia for the fiscal year 2021 and other businesses such as Questions to Hon. Ministers for Oral Answers, Reports of various Committees and Parliamentary delegations, Motions and Bills.

Office of the Clerk said: " All those who wish to attend the daily sittings are requested to obtain admittance card from the Office of the Clerk at the entrance gate".

The Clerk's Office reminded the public to comply with the general safety measures on Covid-19, standard dress code (traditional/lounge suit) required and also to observe the silence rule during proceedings of the Session.