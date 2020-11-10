Gambia: NPP Sympathizers Celebrate Victory in Kerr Jarrga Ward Bye - Elections

Sympathizers of the newly formed National People Party Saturday celebrated the victory of their candidate Awa Gaye, who outclassed her opponents in the Kerr Jarrga Ward by-elections.

I.E.C. conducted by-election in Kerr Jarga ward following the resignation of the former councilor Alpha Khan, who is now the chief of Jokadou .

The ward consists of 22 villages and there were four candidates contesting which are

U.D.P represented by Momodou Sillah of Kerr Omar Saine Village,

G.D.C. represented by Yama Cham of Kerr Jarga,

N.P.P. represented by Awa Gaye of Kerr Jarga,

A.P.R.C. represented by Wuyeh Jarra of Kerr Njugary.

The campaigne was done successfully in accordance with the code of ethics of the I.E.C. There were ten polling stations in the ward and all the pooling stations opened at 7 am and closed by 5pm. Each voter cast his or her vote without interference from anyone. After the closure of voting, counting was done on the spot in each of the pooling stations. All polling agents and presiding officers confirmed and signed their results.

Media practitioners were present when party agents and the I.EC. assistant returning officer Pa Makam were busy tabulating the results.

While counting was going on, N.P.P. sympathizers were busy celebrating peacefully outside the I.E.C. house in Kerewan, while other parties were patiently waiting for the final results to be announced by the Assistant Returning Officer (A.R.O.)

I.E.C Returning Officer said the by-elections process has been peaceful from the beginning to the end, adding that he did not receive any complaint from anyone. He said he did not also hear any problem relating to the elections.

He then proceeded to announce the results as follows.

G.D.C. represented by Yama Cham of Kerr Jarga with 700 votes

N.P.P. represented by Awa Gaye of Kerr Jarga scored 1364 votes,

A.P.R.C. represented by Wuyeh Jarra of Kerr Njugary recorded 446 votes,

U.D.P represented by Momodou Sillah of Kerr Omar Saine Village polled 257 votes.

He said based on the results, Awa Gaye of N.P.P. has been duly elected as winner of the by-elections for Kerr Jarga Ward.

Following the announcement of the results, all party representatives signed the final results form. Then each agent was given a copy of the final results.