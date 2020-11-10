Sudan: Labor Undersecretary Meets U.S. Envoy for Sudan

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Labor and Social Development, Mohammed Al-Shabek received, Monday, the US Special Envoy for Sudan, Donald Booth and the Deputy Chairperson of the US Diplomatic Mission in Sudan.

The meeting discussed Sudan position towards implementation of the international labor agreements and the ministry's efforts to reform laws to cope with foreign investments in Sudan.

The meeting also tackled the family cash support project and the Ministry's various projects in the field of social protection.

The Undersecretary, during the meeting, affirmed the necessity for supporting Juba Agreement, the return of the refugees and the displaced and strengthening peace efforts in the country.