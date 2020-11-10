Sudan: Sovereignty Council Informed On Performance of Attorney General

9 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Sovereignty Council The Transitional Sovereignty Council was briefed on the performance of the Public Prosecution and the Attorney General during the period from October, 2019 until October, 2020 through a presentation given by the Attorney General of the Council.

The Transitional Sovereignty Council was reassured on the actions of the Public Prosecution and the committees formed by the Attorney General, and expressed its satisfaction on the performance of the Public Prosecution and the Attorney General during the previous period, affirming that was mentioned in the social media does not reflect the reality of the situation and the work that has been approved.

The Transitional Sovereignty Council has approved the report submitted by the Attorney General as the first of its kind to be presented on the performance of the judicial organs during the transitional period.

The Council also discussed the obstacles facing the Public Prosecution and gave a directive for solving these impediments, especially with regard to appointing the qualified cadres, adoption of the computer system and the capacity building.

The Council also discussed the restructuring and rebuilding of the Public Prosecution Office to carry out its constitutional and legal duties that are stipulated in the constitutional document and the laws in force.

The Transitional Sovereignty Council has approved all the proposals and solutions presented by the Attorney General and affirmed its unlimited support for the Attorney General.

