Sudan: TSC Briefed OB Performance of Public Prosecution

9 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Sovereign Council, on Monday, briefed on a report of the performance of the Public Prosecution during Oct.2019 until Ot.2020 presented by the Attorney General.

The Council assured on the performance of the Prosecution and the committees formed by the Attorney General, expressing its satisfaction over the performance during the past period.

The TSC approved the report; confirming that what was reported by some social media does not reflect the real situation

The Council described the report as the first of its kind in presenting the performance of the judicial bodies during the transitional period.

