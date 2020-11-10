Nigeria: 8 Die, Another 8 Test Positive to Yellow Fever in Bauchi

10 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA) says that an outbreak of yellow fever has occurred in Ganjuwa Local Government Areas (LGA) of Bauchi State with eight deaths and eight samples testing positive.

The Chairman of the agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, stated this while briefing newsmen in Bauch on Monday.

"Our polio team were in communities in Ganjuwa for routine exercise and they found out that eight people died of unknown disease, so they reported back.

"Eight samples were brought for lassa fever and yellow fever tests and all the samples tested positive for yellow fever.

"Last year, by this time, we had cases of yellow fever in six LGA of Bauchi, Alkaleri, Warji, Ningi, Kirfi and Darazo," he said.

The chairman said that the community members were predominantly farmers.

Mohammed said that the agency would begin vaccination exercise in earnest against the deadly disease in Ganjuwa LGA.

Mohammed called on the general public not to panic as yellow fever has a vaccine.

He also advised the public on the use of mosquito nets as a preventive measure against other types of fever.

