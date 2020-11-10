Liberia: Death Snatches Another Government Official

10 November 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By William Q. Harmon

The cold hands of death have again hit the Coalition for Democratic Change government as another Minister was early Monday morning reported dead.

The death news of Assistant Minister for Insurance & Administration, Nuwoe A. D. Scott, flooded social media early Monday morning with reports that she died at her home in Paynesville at 12 AM. She had been receiving treatment at the ELWA Hospital for illness not specified.

The Madam Scott contested in Montserrado County District #4 in the 2017 general and representative election in 2017 on the ticket of the ruling CDC.

Montserrado County District #4 Representative, Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis, confirmed the death news of Minister Scott, and sent a condolence message via her social media page, where the regretted the loss "of a friend."

"With heavy heart and deep sympathy, the office of Hon Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis and the great people of [Montserrado County electoral District #4] regret the death of a former contender in District 4 in the just ended representative election in 2017 and former Minister, Nuwoe A.D Scott, at the ministry of Transport.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the government of Liberia, her family and the great people of electoral District #4. May her soul rest in perfect peace," Rep. Dennis' office said.

The deceased minister, who died at the age of 43, is reported to have been a strong confidante of the First Lady of the Republic of Liberia, Clar Weah. She died a little over a week after Public Works Minister Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan also succumbed to the cold hands of death, following a brief period of illness that took him to Ghana.

She was a staunch member of the opposition Liberty Party (LP), where she previously served as the National Treasurer before crossing over to the CDC. She was also known to be an advocate of women political participation.

The late Sinoe County District #2 Representative, J. Nagbe Sloh and Montserrado County District #9 Representative, Munah Pehlam Youngblood, similarly died within a week of each other.

Of late, four officials of government mysteriously died in Monrovia to the dismay of the public, and the government is still under intense pressure to disclose the autopsy results of them to establish the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Minister Scott was also a Christian Minister who served as Resident Pastor of the City of Zion International Ministries located in Paynesville.

