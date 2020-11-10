Liberia: Justice Ministry to Receive Autopsy Report On Suspicious Death of Four Liberians

1 November 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

NOV. 9 (LINA) - The Autopsy report on the remains of four Liberians who died recently under suspicious circumstances are to be presented to the Justice ministry this week.

The autopsies were conducted about two weeks ago by two internationally trained Liberian pathologists - Doctor Benedict B. Kollee and Doctor Benedict B. Kparteh on the remains of the Fallen Internal Audit Agency Director General Emmanuel B. Nyensua, Madam Gifty Lamah, Mr. George Fahnboto and Mr Albert Peters of the Liberia Revenue Authority.

The GOL says the delay in the compilation and release of the report is due to the toxicology examination conducted overseas after some parts of the remains were sent abroad to undergo this pathological process.

In a release issued here on Monday, Information Minister Ledgerhood Rennie quotes Liberia's Attorney General, Cllr Frank Musa Dean as saying that the results of the autopsy are now in country and the pathologist and investigators are compiling their final reports to be presented to the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice who is leading the investigation.

"The Government of Liberia through President Dr. George M. Weah had requested international participation- through the American Embassy in Monrovia in the conduct of the investigations as a means of demonstrating the Government's commitment to an open and transparent investigation in which they participated," the release stated.

