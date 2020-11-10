Liberia: Pres. Weah Congratulates U.S. President Biden, Affirms Commitment to Bilateral Ties

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has joined several leaders around the world to commend U.S. President-elect Joe Biden amidst his victory in the country's recent Presidential election.

Biden, who previously served as Vice President under former President Barack Obama defeated incumbent leader Donald J. Trump in what has since been described as a "landmark and historical win for democrats."

Also, the Liberian leader congratulated Senator Kamala Harris, who was elected as the first female and first black Vice President of the United States. He said Vice President-Elect Harris' election will serve as an inspiration to all women and people of color that they can become to be whatever they aspire to with determination, commitment and hard work.

President Weah said the American President-elect was assuming the leadership of the United States at very challenging time, when the world is faced with a global health crisis. He called on Americans to forge ahead in "peace and unity", a reference to the polarized political environment that occasioned the period of electioneering.

"As Liberia's traditional ally, we stand ready to further enhance and rekindle our long, historic and unique bilateral relations" President Weah said. The two countries have had a longstanding special relationship dating back to the 1800s, when America played a crucial role in Liberia's foundation," an Executive Mansion release quotes President Weah as saying.

Stronger ties between both countries in recent years have given rise to American support for Liberian institutions, as a means of helping to consolidate the Liberian democracy. But there has also been cooperation in other areas, including education, health and infrastructure.

The Liberian leader is the latest of many around the world who have already congratulated the U.S. President-elect.

International media also reported that World leaders and government officials have expressed hopes of strengthening ties between the US and their countries under Mr. Biden, while analysts have indicated that the prospects for a return to more congenial diplomacy were high after the departure of Mr. Trump and his often coercive foreign policy.