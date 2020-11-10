Liberia: CBL Seeks to Address Rising Liquidity Problem in Liberian Dollars

1 November 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

MONROVIA NOV. 9 (LINA) - The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has announced that it is taking measures in keeping with its statutory mandate to ensure that adequate Liberian Dollars are provided to the population through the commercial banks in the country.

The CBL is currently infusing Liberian Dollars in the Commercial Banks to address the local currency shortage, but says it will be done gradually so as to maintain a low inflation rate - a situation which is primarily intended to protect the purchasing power of ordinary citizens.

In a statement issued in Monrovia Monday via the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism, the bank said the current restrictive operational autonomy granted it under the CBL Act, constrains the bank from taking measures to effectively address the increasing demands for Liberian Dollars.

"We had requested the printing of 75-billion Liberian Dollars in 2019, but the legislature only approved 4-billion at the time. This means with increasing demands from several factors to include economic and population effects, dollarization, mutilation and economic precautions, the need now for the printing of more liquidity cannot be overemphasized," the bank asserted.

"Of the 4-billion Liberian Dollars printed in 500-Bills, only 50-percent, meaning half of the 4-billion printed, has been infused in the market which represents the ratio of about 1-to-10 of new to old banknotes in circulation", the bank said.

The CBL attributed the current Liberian Dollar liquidity problem to several factors, including the effects of COVID-19 on the economy, but said it has begun working with various stakeholders, as well as the International Monetary Fund, the National Legislature and other players to find a lasting solution.

The Central Bank renewed its appeal to the public to focus on using other mediums of payments, like mobile money and POS to carry out daily financial transactions which will ease the burden of having direct access to liquidity.

Read the original article on LINA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: LINA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.