Liberia: Sen. Morias, CDC, Others At Supreme Court Again

Following the mandate of the Supreme Court on due process, four disqualified aspirants in the pending December 8, 2020 elections have resurfaced before that high court following final determination by the National Elections Commission.

Mr. Jackson Morlu, George B. Samah, Senator H. Dan Morias and Mulbah Jarkollie complained were denied by the Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC) thus upholding the ruling of its Hearing Officer; something which led the four aspirants to take a flight again to the court for proper determination.

The Board of Commissioners, (BOC) of the National Elections Commission (NEC) on November 4, 2020 rendered final rulings in four separate elections cases as per the mandates from the Supreme Court of Liberia.

In the first case; Coalition for Democratic Change through its Chairman Mulbah Morlu versus Senator H. Dan Morias, NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah said after a careful review of the records of the Candidate Nomination Committee as mandated by the High Court, the record shows that H. Dan Morias has already registered as an Independent Candidate; something that has muted the matter.

On the second matter, the Board of Commissioners dismissed Jackson Morlu's complain on grounds that the Candidate Nomination Committee did not err when it denied Jackson Morlu right to participate in the process.

With respect to the third case involving George B. Samah growing out of the action, application for nomination said the Candidate Nomination Committee did not also err when it denied Mr. Samah's nomination appeal as it fails to meet all of the requirements set by the election law and other related laws of the country.

Subsequently; the Board of Commissioners in its final ruling noted that the decision of its Candidate Nomination Committee denying Mulbah Jarkollie from participating in the pending special senatorial election was not an error.

The board further in its ruling that the Candidate Nomination Process which Jarkollie was seeking to reopen or extend on the basis of his [Jarkollie] illness, the BOC was exercising its Administrative and Regulatory functions and not its quasi-judicial functions as provided by law.

Meanwhile, the legal representative of Mr. Mulbah Jarkollie, Atty. Steven Karr after accepting the ruling also announced an appeal to the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia.