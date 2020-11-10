Kenya: Harambee Stars Will Qualify for Next Afcon - Ayub Timbe

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe Masika is confident the team will qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) set to be held in Cameroon in January 2022.

The speedy winger believes the team is now even stronger than it was when it featured in the last edition of the tournament mid-2019 in Egypt.

"We have matured, Afcon 2019 was a learning process and everyone in the team is eager for the experience again. As a team, we are now better and I believe we have what it takes to qualify and even do better in Cameroon," Timbe said.

Kenya hosts Comoros on Wednesday, November 11 at the Nyayo National Stadium and will travel to Moroni for the return leg set to be played on Sunday, November 15 in back-back 2021 Afcon qualifying matches.

Timbe, who is currently unattached after parting ways with Chinese side Beijing Renhe, has exuded confidence ahead of the qualifiers.

"It really feels nice to be back in the national team set up especially during this period that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected many things globally. Things are starting to get back to normal and I am happy to be back on the pitch doing what I love most - playing football," he said.

"The preparations have been good so far and I feel the team spirit and confidence is great. We are ready for the two games. We know Comoros will fight hard as they want to qualify for the first time but we are strong enough to get good results home and away," he added.

Comoros arrive in the country on Tuesday morning and will have a feel of the match venue in the evening from 7pm.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has appointed Libyan referees to oversee the qualifier in Nairobi on Wednesday evening. Mutaz Ibrahim will be the center referee and he will be assisted by Attia Essa Amsaaed (first assistant referee), Majdi Kamil (second assistant referee) and Abdulwahid Huraywidah (fourth official).

Aimable Habimana from Burundi will serve as the Match Commissioner, while Leslie Leonard Liunda from Tanzania will be the Referee Assessor.