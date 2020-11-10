Kenya: Isiolo ICU to Be Moved Ahead of Resumption of Learning at KMTC

Plans are under way to relocate the Isiolo intensive care unit (ICU) from the local campus of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) to a building within Isiolo Referral Hospital. This is intended to pave the way for the resumption of learning at the college.

Governor Mohamed Kuti said the ICU machines worth millions of shillings will be moved to the building in a week's time, adding that modifications are ongoing in order to ensure better and improved services.

The relocation will allow installation of piped oxygen to the ICU beds as patients are currently using oxygen stored in cylinders that are refilled at the hospital's oxygen plant.

"The new building will allow modifications and installation of piped oxygen to the beds and improved sanitation for improved services," said Dr Kuti.

The governor took issue with local MPs for claiming that the ICU centre was not functional, noting that his administration had employed a reasonable number of personnel to handle critical patients.

No adequate personnel

The Nation is aware that the ICU has no adequate personnel such as biomedical technicians and doctors trained in specialised care and anaesthesiologists. But the four critical care nurses recruited recently and the two offered by KMTC are handling some of the critical cases.

Governor Kuti spoke when a team from the Ministry of Health led by Director of Public Health, Dr Francis Kuria, and Nursing Services Director, Dr Mary Ishepe, toured the Isiolo Referral Hospital to assess its level of preparedness to handle Covid-19 cases.

Dr Kuti announced that a patient who has been in the ICU for 21 days, and who Senator Fatuma Dullo wanted referred elsewhere over alleged lack of services, is recovering well and will be discharged any time.

On October 24, the Isiolo senator demanded the closure of the referral hospital, claiming that it was no longer safe for residents and that the county was ill-prepared to handle critical Covid-19 cases, a statement that has made many residents shun seeking treatment at the facility.

The hospital's management has been facing immense criticism from the public following the recent death of a nurse working there as she was being rushed to Nairobi for ventilator services.

Dr Kuti criticised Senator Dullo for "making insensitive remarks" and revealed that surgeons and nurses at the hospital's theatre last Tuesday undertook 17 successful surgeries, including two Caesarean section deliveries.

"This is a very reckless statement from a leader considering the hundreds that access free health services at the hospital. Does she know how many people would die should the facility be closed?" the governor asked.

Enough oxygen

He maintained that the hospital has enough oxygen supply and that plans are under way to recruit more ICU staff to ensure services run smoothly.

"The ICU is work in progress and we are working towards filling any gaps should there be any. It is unfortunate that leaders, instead of suggesting areas of improvement, are busy spreading propaganda and misleading the public," he said.

Isiolo Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa recently claimed the county was ill-prepared to deal with the pandemic following a spike in local transmissions.

"It is sad that nothing is being done despite numerous complaints from the public over the pathetic situation at the hospital. We are not politicising the issue but are pained that nothing is going on in the county," said Ms Jaldesa.

Governor Kuti boasted of a renal unit, CT scan, state-of-the-art laboratory and a neonatal unit among the services being offered at the hospital.

He said plans are under way to buy an ICU ambulance fitted with oxygen and other machines for referral of critical patients.

"We have enough ambulances but the ICU one will have all installations to support a critical patient during referral for more advanced treatment," the county boss said.