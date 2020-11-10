Liberia: Samuel Tweah Launches Weahlearn App

9 November 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh And Winston W. Parley

Minister Tweah on Saturday, 7 November launched the Weahlearn App/Website, a scholastic project initiated during the Covid - 19 crisis to encourage high school students, especially those preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to remain in touch with their studies.

During the ceremony at the Ministerial Complex in Oldest Congo Town, Mr. Tweah indicated that government can build all the roads and undertake all of its projects, but nothing is more important than the thinking and knowledge of the youths of Liberia.

"As a government we can build all of the roads, but nothing is important than your thinking and knowledge as the next and future leaders of this country," Mr. Tweah says.

He pledges the government's commitment to provide the enabling environment for citizens across the country, particularly the youth.

According to him, the Weah - led government is building a Liberia where the youth will have to build on their own future by providing them many opportunities.

Mr. Tweah indicates that Liberia has a bright future of possibilities that need to be tapped on.

"The launch of this project speaks volume that Liberia as a country has a great future of possibilities," he says, adding that it's unfortunate that critics of the government will ignore the fact that Liberia is making significant progress.

Giving the overview of the Weahlearn scholastic project, Michael Francis Tarr says the launch of the George Weah Academic Excellence and Proficiency Competition is a milestone for the organization.

He explains that it is unarguable that academic excellence is one of those many challenges that are currently affecting post war Liberia, resulting to massive failures in many of the country's public examinations.

Tarr narrates that lately data from WASSCE put Liberian students on a positive trend, with a pass rate of 48% for 2010-2014, while 2017/2018 students ha a pass rate of about 34%.

He notes that last year under the Weah - led government, Liberia experienced an upward shoot of 52%, saying this is laudable, but a lot still needs to be done.

