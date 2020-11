Nigeria: Yellow Fever - Eight Die in Bauchi

Official says eight samples brought for lassa fever and yellow fever tests all tested positive for yellow fever.

The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA) says an outbreak of yellow fever has occurred in Ganjuwa Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state with eight deaths and their samples testing positive.

The Chairman of the agency, Rilwanu Mohammed, stated this while briefing journalists in Bauchi on Monday.

"Our polio team were in communities in Ganjuwa for routine exercise and they found out that eight people died of unknown disease, so they reported back.

"Eight samples were brought for lassa fever and yellow fever tests and all the samples tested positive for yellow fever.

"Last year, by this time, we had cases of yellow fever in six LGA of Bauchi, Alkaleri, Warji, Ningi, Kirfi and Darazo," he said.

The chairman said that the community members were predominantly farmers.

Mr Mohammed said that the agency would begin a vaccination exercise in earnest against the deadly disease in Ganjuwa LGA.

Mr Mohammed called on the general public not to panic as yellow fever has a vaccine.

He also advised the public on the use of mosquito nets as a preventive measure against other types of fever.