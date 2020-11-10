Liberia: Soul Clinic Residents Reject Thomas Fallah's offer

-Rally for Sen. Darius Dillon

As the December 8, 2020 special senatorial election draws near, residents of Soul Clinic Community in Paynesville outside Monrovia have vehemently rejected a community road rehabilitation intervention by ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate Thomas P. Fallah in support of Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.

Scores of residents in Soul Clinic say they have already agreed to support the re-election bid of Senator Dillon because of his advocacy and works since he ascended to the senate.

Martha Thomas, Wilfred Newton, and Jackson Williams, who are leading the Dillon mobilization in the community, stressed that Representative Thomas Fallah over the years has demonstrated less interest in their plight, but is now seeking their votes.

According to them, they cannot forsake Senator Abraham Darius Dillon re-election bid because he is a man of substance who always seeks welfare of ordinary Liberians.

They continued that they are motivated to encourage fellow community members to meaningful contribute toward Dillon's One Dollar campaign in support of his re-election, noting that the incumbent senator does not only have the Soul Clinic Community at heart, but Liberians generally.

The residents vowed to do everything humanly possible to ensure Senator Dillon is re-elected as Senator of Montserrado County.

Cogent information gathered by this paper indicates that Representative Thomas Fallah is moving from one community to another, begging residents to rehabilitate their roads something he had never dreamed about since becoming Representative of the county.

The residents said Representative Fallah will receive a disgraceful defeat at the hands of Senator Dillon because they are fully prepared to cast their votes in the latter's favor so he can continue the good works he has started in Montserrado County.

Meanwhile, Representative Fallah recently off-loaded truck loads of crushed rocks in several communities on Bushrod Island as his personal intervention after inhabitants there had severely suffered from deplorable road condition.

Since the National Elections Commission (NEC) declared political activities opened, according to Martha, Newton and Williams, Representative Fallah has failed to seek wellbeing of local communities and thinks he would win the senatorial seat.

They noted that because of the overwhelming support Senator Dillon enjoys from the people of Montserrado County, Fallah has no space in their community adding, they will definitely prove it on 8 December when they storm voting centers in their area to re-elect Sen. Dillon, whom they said represents grass rooters in the new political dispensation in Liberia.

Every community dweller is contributing between US$1.00 and US$5.00 in support of Senator Dillon's re-election campaign, which they emphasized, will definitely produce the desired result at the ballot box.

A member of the opposition Liberty Party, Senator Dillon is seeking re-election on the ticket of the Collaborating Political Parties or CPP.