Liberia: BnB Launches Office in Liberia

BnB, a technology and licensed remittance company has officially launched its offices in Liberia. The financial technology company, which is headquartered in Canada, is determined to extend its operations to all African Countries, with Liberia now joining Sierra Leone and Guinea as a third subsidiary.

Speaking at the launch of BnB Friday, 6 November in Monrovia at its headquarter, the COO of BnB Alpha Ousmane Barry said the organization is led by a team of professionals with expertise in software development and remittance business management.

The chairman of the group Brian Fox, is a former Executive VP of Western Union and the CEO/Co-Founder, Dr. Oumar Rafiou Barry, holds a Ph.D. in Engineering from the University of Toronto and has been a Professor of Engineering at some of the best universities in the USA.

"BnB is here to partner with all relevant stakeholders (banks, Telco and wallet operators) in the financial industry to revolutionize remittance business by enabling customers have access to their funds digitally" Mr. Barry notes.

He adds that they are technology - driven company with wide range of solutions for an efficient financial sector. Currently, BnB has about 100 plus employees, 80% of them are based in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia and the other 20% are based in North America.

In Canada, BnB is a 100% cashless remittance company used by thousands of customers to send money to their loved ones in 17 African countries including Liberia.

Barry explains that in Africa, they are not only a licensed remittance company, but they are also an aggregator of Money Transfer Companies, Telecommunications Companies, and Banks.

He discloses that some of their strategic partners include MoneyGram, RIA, Small World, GT Bank, MTN, Orange, UBA, OMNEX, Transfast and Wari, among others.

In Sierra Leone and Guinea, BNB has about 400 locations where customers can send and receive money.

According to Barry, BnB as a Fintech Company that focuses on innovation takes into consideration the needs of customers and partners, thus offering them new innovative products and services.

BNB was successful in becoming the first Financial Technology Company to develop and launch an app that enables customers to digitally pick up their remittances and deposit them in a bank account or mobile wallet, from anywhere in the world.

Also speaking on behalf of the MD of UBA Liberia, Mr. David Ojo says UBA is pleased to partner with BnB. He says in Liberia UBA is a driving force in technology.

Ojo adds that what BnB has come to offer is one of the programs that UBA will like to add up in its industry and be part of it. For his part, Prince Chesson of Lone Start Cell MTN thanks BnB for the partnership, saying their partnership with BnB has to do with integration of the money system.

"To admit BnB has a very good technology," Chesson adds.

At the same time the CEO of GT Bank Liberia IkennaAnekwe says the bank is happy to partner with BnB and he believes that with the relationship they have with the Central Bank of Liberia, they will be able to achieve a lot.