Liberia: NEC Captures 299,969 New Registrants for December 8, 2020 Polls

10 November 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By R. Joyclyn Wea

The National Elections Commission (NEC) formally announced the conclusion on the voter roll and exhibition exercises with emphasis on the cleaning of the voter roll, the electoral cases pending before the commission prior to the arrival of pre-parked election materials.

According to the NEC Chairperson, Davidetta Browne Lansanah, a total of two hundred, ninety-nine thousand nine hundred and sixty-nine (299,969) new registrants were captured nationwide during the 2020 voter roll update exercise in Liberia.

Of this number, Madam Lansanah said one hundred, eighteen thousand, nine hundred and twenty-three (118,923) constituting 39.6 percent, are females, while one hundred eighty-one thousand forty-six (181,046) constituting 60.4 percent, are males.

These figures she holds is provisional and likely to change due to the ongoing voter roll cleaning exercise.

Lansanah mentioned that prior to the VRU exercise, the NEC Data Center had done a lot of work in furtherance of cleaning the 2017 voter roll putting the total number of registrants at the beginning of the VRU exercise at two million, one hundred, eighty-three thousand, three hundred eighty-one (2,183,381) new registrants.

The total numbers of registered voters then stood provisionally at two million, four hundred, eighty-three thousand, three hundred fifty (2,483,350).

Similarly; pursuant to the Joint Resolution of the Legislature instructing the NEC to further clean the voter roll and in the quest of the commission to maintain and strengthen the integrity of the roll, the NEC in collaboration with the United National Development Program (UNDP) election support project and the ECOWAS commission, brought in four data experts to support the local Date Staff.

These data experts are currently providing support to the NEC Data Center Staff in enhancing the quality of the voter roll for the December 8, 2020 special senatorial elections; representative by-elections and that of the constitutional referendum.

According to Browne Lansanah, the team has been working for two weeks and providing preliminary briefings to political parties and others stakeholders on the status of the voter roll and the work they along with the NEC Data Center Team are doing to get the roll ready for the December 8, 2020 polls.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Tanzania Opposition's Tundu Lissu Says His Life Is In Danger

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.