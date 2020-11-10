Liberia: Amb. Juli Endee Launches New Inspiring Song This Week

10 November 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Reuben Sei Waylaun

The countdown has already begun and the stakes are extremely high as Liberia's Culture Ambassador and Traditional Queen and Chief OchiohaNwayi of Ezeokwe Ancient Kingdom, Queen Juli Endee prepares to do this week one of the things she is revered amongst many.

Ambassador Endee will on November 13, 2020, launch a new music titled "God Wins" in continuation of efforts to light up the musical world and help put Liberia on the global musical map.

Launching the song aligns with her increasing determination to recognize and appreciate the goodness of God and glorify him for his continuous blessings upon her life amid trials and tribulations, allowing God to take charge and direct her path.

The song is also produced to highlight Ambassador Endee's selflessness towards mankind which is often proven by her ability to manage and deal with unprovoked attacks on her person, coupled with her reliance on God when she is wrongly misconstrued and misinterpreted.

It can be recalled that Ambassador Endee who is revered for her mobilization and community engagement expertise came under barrage of scathing attacks when a group of people she recruited to work on the Covid-19 outreach project launched protests and other forms of demonstrations at the headquarters of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP) which she heads as Executive Director in demand of remunerations following delay on the part of the government to meet payment plans.

Ambassador Endee was surprised that the demonstrators chose to deride her and destroy her facilities instead of the Liberian Governmentthrough the Monrovia City Corporation that had sought her intervention to aid with the national Covid-19 prevention and awareness efforts, using her mobilization and community engagement skills.

However, the Liberian Culture Ambassador,an advocate of peace, social justice and the rule of law, chose not to bring charges against the demonstrators and agitators for the destruction caused to her facilities; rather she allowed God to take control of the situation.

She said: "While allof these things were going on, God just started revealing things to me about how I should respond to the situation. Then the thought came to me that in the midst of all, God wins."

According to her, there is an outpouring of praises locally and internationally since the release of the "God Wins" Song, saying "Just recently, the song took the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAWARDS) by storm as it was played repeatedly during the presentation of awards."

Read the original article on New Republic.

Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

