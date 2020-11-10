Nigeria: Buhari Welcomes Covid-19 Vaccine, Advocates Equitable Distribution

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the arrival of the first effective coronavirus vaccine after a successful human trial phase.

President Buhari, in a statement Monday night by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, was reacting to the news that the vaccine had recorded 90 percent effectiveness against the disease.

The president, who described the development as a major milestone in medical advance, warned that the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of these vaccines to protect people in all countries.

Buhari restated his earlier call that "only a people's vaccine with equality and solidarity at its core can protect all of humanity and get our societies safely running again. A bold international agreement cannot wait."