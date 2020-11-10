Nigeria: Extrajudicial Killings Worsening Violent Extremism in Nigeria - UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says extrajudicial killings, torture and human rights abuses aggravate violent extremism in Nigeria.

Programme Manager, Governance, Peace and Security Unit, UNDP Nigeria, Chukwuma Ume, said this in Kaduna on Monday at a three-day workshop themed: 'Right Based Approach to Prevention of Violent Extremism: Training of Trainers Workshop'.

The workshop was organized by the UNDP and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

"Our findings, as contained in the report we released in 2017 are still relevant. We are here to dialogue as well as training security agents on the role of human rights in checking violent extremism, because poor prosecution, torture, extrajudicial killings, abuses of human rights among others aggravate violent extremism", he said.

Ume said the UNDP had started building a centre for Prevention and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) that would manage the ministries, departments and agencies under the ONSA.