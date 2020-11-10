Zimbabwe: Vincent, Follet-Smith Shift Focus

10 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Zimbabwe professional golfers, Scott Vincent and Benjamin Follet-Smith, will try and put behind them the disappointment of missing the cut to focus on the Joburg Open from November 19-22.

The duo has registered for the event that will return to the European Tour after several years in the wilderness.

The international golf tournament was last played in 2017, before the City agreed to support the Sunshine Tour, and absorb this event into the South African Open Championship.

Vincent failed to make the cut at last week's Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown while Follet-Smith struggled in the Sunshine Tour's Investec Royal Swazi Open.

The Cyprus Showdown had a new format on the European Tour.

The Joburg Open carries a R19.5-million prize money.

The City of Johannesburg announced that the fairways of Randpark Golf Club will host the tournament.

This will be the first international men's golf tournament on the local scene in nine months.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.