Zimbabwe: War Hero Mutema Laid to Rest

Mashonaland West Correspondent

Liberation war hero Cde Michael Mutema, who died recently after a short illness, was laid to rest at Chinhoyi Provincial Heroes Acre last Friday.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who was represented by provincial development coordinator Mr Josphat Jaji, described Cde Mutema (65), whose Chimurenga name was Zvichanaka Negidi, as an illustrious son of the soil, who made sacrifices for the nation's independence.

Speaking during his burial, she said the late Cde Nyadzayo continued to serve his country after independence in 1980.

Cde Mutema joined the liberation struggle in 1977 and was trained at Samakweza Base in Mozambique and rose through the ranks to become a battalion political commissar and after the liberation war he joined the Zimbabwe National Army and retired in 2008 in the rank of Warrant Officer Class 2, often known as a company sergeant major.

He was survived by his wife Irene, eight children and several grandchildren.