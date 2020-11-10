Zimbabwe: President Okays Caps Board Appointments

President Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of a five-member CAPS Private Limited board led by Mr Nyaradzai Ian Matondo, that is expected to provide strategic direction to transform the organisation into a formidable player in the pharmaceutical sector.

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza confirmed the developments in a statement last Friday and said the appointments were with effect from November 4.

Other board members are Mr Tapiwa Mashingaidze, Ms Sinikiwe Gwatidzo, Mr Arthur Manase and Mr Bothwell Nyajeka, and were appointed in line with the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31).

"The Minister is focused on best practice and good corporate governance, transparency and accountability in decision making and has, therefore, included a diversity of skills to contribute to the strategic direction of CAPS (Pvt) Ltd into a formidable player in the Pharmaceutical sector," read a statement announcing the new board.

Mr Matondo is a pharmaceutical quality assurance specialist and a pharmaceutical and laboratory reagents supply chain specialist, with over 20 years of experience.

He is the principal consultant at Apllo-Afroasia Health in Zimbabwe, and managing director of Pracon Enterprises, South Africa, since 2016, consulting in pharmaceutical supply chain management, pharmaceutical quality assurance, health technologies transfer and systems strengthening in the health sector, in sub Saharan Africa.

This is mainly through technical cooperation with Indian health institutions and the World Health Organisation.

Mr Matondo holds a MSc degree in analytical biochemistry and a BSc(Hons) degree in Applied Biology.

Mr Nyajeka is the chief executive for Sable Chemical Industries, and an expert in financial aspects. He also sits on several boards.

A holder of a Bachelor of Accounting (B.Acc, Hons) and a Master of Business Leadership (MBL), Mr Nyajeka worked as TA Holdings Limited chief finance officer.

Mrs Gwatidzo is the Registrar at Great Zimbabwe University, after previously serving as acting director of information and public relations in the university's Vice Chancellor's Office.

She holds MComm Strategic Management and Corporate Governance and BSc Economics (1997), University of Zimbabwe and is studying towards a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA).

Mr Manase brings in experience which spans over 26 years in legal affairs.

He is the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's secretary and director for legal services and corporate affairs.

He was appointed to represent Zimbabwe on the Permanent Court of Arbitration which sits at The Hague between 1996 and 2003.

Mr Manase holds Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Mr Mashingaidze is an expert in chemical engineering for over 20 years and is the chief executive for Chemplex Corporation Limited. He previously served as the General Manager for ZimPhos Limited, Dorowa Minerals Limited and Chemplex Animal and Public Health (CAPH).

Mr Mashingaidze holds a BSc. Chemical Engineering, CEng. (Chartered Engineering) and Master of Business Administration.