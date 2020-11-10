Liberia: Universal Human Rights International Honors U.S. Congressman for Championing Green Card, Temporary Protection Status Bill

Monrovia — The Universal Human Rights International (UHRI) Inc. has embarked on its campaign to liberate Liberians suffering at home and abroad with the honoring of Massachusetts' champion of TPS and the Green Card bill, Congressman Jim McGovern.

The group, on behalf of the Liberian refugees in the United States, also posthumously honored the late Congressman Joe Moakley and Senator Edward 'Ted' Kennedy for their compassion and fairness in considering their plights during their time of needs.

In a Zoom meeting recently with Congressman McGovern, the founder of the UHR, Torli Kruah, on behalf of the group of Liberians, said the U.S. officials were the only people that went to their aid when the government and several religious institutions turned their backs on them.

"We the Liberian Refugees in the United States are grateful to Congressman Jim McGovern, the late Congressman Joe Moakley, and the late Senator Ted Kennedy for their compassion and fairness in considering our plights and regarding our humanity at our greatest time of need," Rev. Kruah said.

"They came to our aid when we had nothing to offer in return and when most churches turned their backs because we were refugees in a foreign country. Thank God and Thank you!"

Congressman McGovern, who represents Massachusetts' Second Congressional District, thanked the group of Liberians for the recognition and said much of the credits go to his former boss, who inspired him while serving as his staff.

Thousands of Liberians who sought refuge in the United States during the country's brutal civil wars were denied Temporary Protection Status (TPS) and access to humanitarian assistance for years.

These Liberians included mothers of American-born children who were airlifted to the United States in June 2003 by American Servicemen during 'Operation Shining Express', ordered by then President George W. Bush.

"Even after risking the lives of American Soldiers to bring these refugees to safety on America's shores," Kruah said "they were abandoned and forgotten for decades by America but not by God."

During the remaining term of Republican President Bush and under two terms of Democrat Barack Obama, thousands of Liberians braved harsh weather conditions, denied a chance to work, or gain access to the basic human needs of food, clothing, and shelter, he reminiscence.

"Thank God for the Massachusetts Delegation to Congress, led by Congressman Barney Frank, an openly gay man, who began fighting to extend protected status to all Liberians," he added.

During the time of the refugees' arrival in 2003, he noted that Liberia was already designated for TPS and many Liberian refugees were working; adding it made no sense to deny the most vulnerable Liberian mothers and their American children permits to work when the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment was written on the pages of the U.S Constitution.

The decision, he recounted, was like a death sentence and it took 18 years-nearly a generation of court cases and advocacy but to no avail.

Now, with the signing of the Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act in 2019 by President Donald Trump, about 10,000 Liberians who fled the country's bloody civil wars and traveled to the U.S. from the beginning of the civil war in 1990 to November 20, 2014 are eligible to apply for permanent residency.

During the conference call, the group presented three souvenirs including the Liberian Flag, a Refugee Diaspora book (co-written by Rev. Krua) and ten African American Presidents to Congressman McGovern.

The Souvenirs, Krua said, represent the plights of over 6,000 Liberians who have not been able to work since the Act was signed by President Trump in 2019 because they are unable to pay the Green Card application fee US$1,225 as application deadline draws near. In addition, he noted it also stand for the 4.5 million Liberians back home, which he claimed are suffering from endemic corruption, skyrocketing unemployment and other forms of insecurities.

Fates of 6,000 Stranded Liberians in Balance

During the event, Rev. Krua said it was befitting to honor all those who stood with them during the struggle. However, he was quick to point out that all is not yet over as the fates of more than 6,000 Liberians who are unable to afford the whopping US$1,225 filing fee for a green card hang in the balance as the December 19, 2020 deadline approaches.

He appealed to the U.S. Government through Congressman McGovern to grant an immediate blanket waiver of all green card filing fees for unemployed beneficiaries to expedite the process.

Among these group of people are some Liberians whose passports have expired, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the untold sufferings brought unto them because of the lack of employment opportunities, they are unable to travel to the three designated areas, including Minnesota, New York and Washington D.C. to renew their passport.

To relief these stranded Liberians, Rev. Krua called on the government of Liberia to suspend all in-person interviews for Liberian passports and waive the US$205 passport fee for all the unemployed beneficiaries of the 'Fairness Act'.

He also called on the government to extend all expired passports currently held by Liberian beneficiaries for one year to expedite the process without the need to acquire biometric data, as lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions have limited travel in the United States.

Campaign to Liberate 4.5 Million Liberians at Home

On the plights of the Liberian population at home, Rev. Krua called for intervention of American taxpayers who have 'unwittingly sponsored the deadly system' in Liberia for 200 years to make Liberian elected officials accountable to American and Liberian taxpayers.

According to Krua, Liberia's 4.5 million people are suffering from endemic corruption, skyrocketing unemployment and other forms of insecurities caused by rising ritualistic killings, alarming armed robberies, endemic corruption, skyrocketing unemployment, impassable roads and broken bridges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On top of these hardship, he laments, is the excessive salaries and benefits of Liberian politicians-higher than lawmakers across the United States which has a budget far bigger than Liberia.

He also announced the launching of the 'Free Liberia Campaign' in Liberia this November to recruit Liberian voters that are not happy with the "never ending fruits of corruption we have been fed for 200 years".

Krua and his organization have been pushing for a public hearing at the Liberian Legislature and other public arena in Liberia to unveil their discovery of how Liberia has been a colony of the United States Government through the American Colonization Society (ACS).

The organization has also called for the crafting and adoption of a new Constitution of Liberia that promotes a better system of participatory democracy.

"Regardless who is running for office in the corrupt system, if all Liberians sick and tired of 173 years of corruption and who desire a better system of participatory democracy just refuse to provide oxygen and fuel for the corrupt system of representatives democracy that has never worked since 1847, we have a chance for the rebirth of our country with a new constitution that puts the people in charge and renders all politicians as mere public servants," he said.

"One by one, we call on unhappy and unsafe Liberian Voters to end their support for the broken and systemically corrupt system of representative democracy by refusing to cast a ballot that gives oxygen and new life to the corrupt system," he urged.